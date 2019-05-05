Unidentified militants shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday night. He was the vice president of the BJP unit in Anantnag district.

The police said three militants went to Mir’s house in Nowgam Verinag area and asked for the keys to his car, PTI reported. While they were driving, they shot Mir, a police official said, adding that Mir was then taken to a hospital but he died of his injuries.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP demanded strict actin against the “ill elements who are spoiling peace in valley and killing innocent people”. BJP’s state spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed Mir’s killing barbaric. “He was under constant threat from militants, yet his security was taken back,” Thakur added, according to the Hindustan Times.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir also condemned Gul Mohammed Mir’s killing.

Gul Mohd Mir was the District Vice President of the BJP state unit. May his family & loved ones find strength at this difficult time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 4, 2019

I strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4India leader Gul Muhammad Mir

in Verinag, South Kashmir.

My condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 4, 2019