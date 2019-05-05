The Reliance Group on Sunday said it got contracts over Rs 1 lakh crore during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime from 2004 to 2014. The group accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of engaging in a “calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies,” by claiming that Anil Ambani is a crony capitalist.

Gandhi has repeatedly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent months, claiming he gave Rs 30,000 crore of taxpayers’ money to businessman Anil Ambani in the Rafale jet deal with France. “People like Anil Ambani are crony capitalists,” the Congress scion had told The Indian Express in an interview on May 3. “I don’t put Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya in the honest bracket.”

The Reliance Group dismissed all the allegations levelled against it by Rahul Gandhi. “He has singled out our group chairman Anil D Ambani as allegedly a crony capitalist and dishonest businessman – all obviously patently untrue statements,” the company. Referring to the various projects awarded to the company when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, the company said, “The Reliance Group takes this opportunity to request Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether his government, for 10 long years, was supporting an alleged crony capitalist and dishonest businessman, to use Gandhi’s own words.”

The company said Gandhi has not provided any proof of his claims. “As is by now, customary for all of Rahul Gandhi’s public statements, he has attributed no basis to these claims whatsoever, and neither has he provided any credible evidence at all to justify his derogatory and defamatory campaign,” said the group, reported ANI.

