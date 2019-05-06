The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in West Bengal’s Barrackpore constituency, Arjun Singh, on Monday accused Trinamool Congress workers of assaulting him, said reports. Singh, who was earlier in the ruling party, is contesting the elections against former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi.

“I heard that at some booths, BJP polling agents were threatened and chased away,” News18 quoted Singh as saying. “I rushed and suddenly someone attacked me with bamboo stick. I received severe injuries on my face. I am going to lodge complaint with the Election Commission.”

Singh alleged that the police did nothing to stop rigging, and demanded re-polling. “We have heard about this incident and sought a report,” an unidentified police officer told PTI. “Adequate number of central forces is there to keep a tab on the situation.”

The BJP candidate also alleged that Trinamool Congress workers had assaulted a BJP councillor in Halisahar, IANS reported.

Singh told Republic World that the ruling Trinamool Congress had brought in people from outside the state to attack the Opposition. “Trinamool Congress’ hooliganism is at its peak here,” he claimed. “People who are doing this hooliganism are from outside. No action has been taken by the administration. Till the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee are in power, such kind of incidents will keep happening.”

A few incidents of violence were also reported from Howrah, Hooghly, Bongaon and Arambagh constituencies. “There have been some stray incidents of violence from a few places,” an election official told PTI. “We have taken immediate steps.”

At a booth in Belmuri in Hooghly, BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee allegedly threatened a polling officer. She also accused the Trinamool Congress of rigging the polls at a few booths. Chatterjee is contesting the elections against Trinamool’s two-term MP Ratna De Nag. An election official said they have asked for a report on this incident.

A presiding officer at a booth in Tarakeshwar in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency was removed after Trinamool Congress leader Maharaja Nag allegedly cast votes on behalf of others. “We have removed him and brought in another official in his place,” the official said.

The BJP’s Bongaon candidate Shantanu Thakur alleged that the Trinamool Congress had conspired to kill him in a road accident, reported ABP Ananda. There were reports of clashes between Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters in the seat’s Hingli area.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that one of its supporters was beaten up in front of a polling booth in Shibpur in Howrah district. The saffron party accused a local Trinamool leader of orchestrating the attack.