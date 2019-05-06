Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s administration for the measures it took before Cyclone Foni hit the state last week. Modi addressed reporters after conducting an aerial review of the affected areas in Odisha with Patnaik.

The prime minister described the state’s planning as excellent. He also conducted a review meeting. “In the middle of a busy elections schedule, everyone concerned prioritised this [cyclone],” Modi said. “I must congratulate the state government, the authorities and those involved in evacuations. The work done is commendable. There has been an excellent coordination between the Centre and the state.”

India stands in solidarity with the people of Odisha. https://t.co/rP7P4U7EEs — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019

Modi announced an additional Central assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for relief works in Odisha. The prime minister also pledged a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for people injured in the cyclonic storm. The Centre had released Rs 381 crore for the state as the cyclone approached.

On May 5, Patnaik had announced financial assistance and relief packages for families affected by Cyclone Fani. All the severely affected families covered under the National Food Security Act in Puri and Khurda administrative division will get 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 and polythene sheets.

According to reports, at least 38 people were killed in the storm.