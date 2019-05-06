The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results of the Class 10 examinations on Monday. The results can be accessed at the official website, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in

According to the board, 91.1% of the 16 lakh students who had appeared for the examinations passed. Thirteen students topped the examinations, scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

Transgender students outperformed girls and boys by scoring 94.74% whereas girls scored 92.45% and boys 90.14%. Trivandrum was the best performing region with 99.85% students passing the exam, followed by the Chennai region with a pass percentage of 99%, and Ajmer region with 95.89% pass percentage.