A court in Delhi on Monday reserved its order Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi’s plea to summon the state election commission’s records on her Bharatiya Janata Party rival Gautam Gambhir, reported PTI. The court will pass the order on May 13, a day after the seven constituencies in Delhi go to polls.

Atishi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections against Gambhir in East Delhi, has accused Gambhir of holding two voter identity cards. She has alleged that Gambhir is a registered voter in both Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

Lastt month, the AAP leader filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir, alleging that the former cricketer had concealed this fact while filing his nomination. According to his nomination papers, Gambhir is a voter from Rajinder Nagar.

In her complaint, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed Gambhir had committed offences under Sections 17 and 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Section 17 prohibits the registration of a voter from more than one constituency, while Section 31 provides for imprisonment of up to a year, or a penalty, for making false declarations in connection with entries in the electoral roll.

Atishi has also accused the BJP candidate of violating Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which makes it a criminal offence to conceal information or provide false information in nomination papers.