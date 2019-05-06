Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that he resigned as minister from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on April 13, but it is yet to be accepted, PTI reported. Rajbhar had offered to resign as backward classes welfare minister in February.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and has four MLAs in the state Assembly. But Rajbhar has often been critical of the saffron party.

“I tendered resignation as minister on April 13,” PTI quoted him as saying. “It is up to the BJP to decide whether to accept or reject it. I have nothing to do with the government now.”

Rajbhar alleged that the BJP was misusing his party’s name and flag for election campaigning in the state. “Even during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, they were used,” Rajbhar claimed. “I have filed a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission.”

OP Rajbhar: Had resigned on 13th night from post of state min; when they (BJP) said that you contest on our symbol, I told them we'll fight on our symbol & that we'll fight on 1 seat. But they didn't agree to that either. Didn't accept resignation; have filed a complaint with EC. pic.twitter.com/A7Z0MysNNL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

Last month, Rajbhar had claimed that his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state alone, if the BJP excludes his party. BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had then said that “Rajbhar has been with the BJP and will remain with it”.

Rajbhar has fielded candidates for 40 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh after failing to reach an alliance agreement with the BJP for the elections. He said the BJP was under the impression that it could win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state and 400 seats in the country “but the reality will dawn on May 23”.

Rajbhar claimed the alliance of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh than the BJP. He said the BJP was worried about Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s constant attacks on the party. He had said in February that his party would be open to joining the alliance.