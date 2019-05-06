The complainant in the sexual harassment case against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said she was very disappointed, after the Supreme Court cleared Gogoi of the allegations earlier in the day. She added that she was now “extremely scared and terrified”.

“I, the woman complainant, a former Supreme Court employee, am highly disappointed and dejected to learn that the in-house Committee ‘has found no substance’ in my complaint and feel that gross injustice has been done to me as a woman citizen of India,” the complainant said in a statement. “I am now extremely scared and terrified because the in-house committee, despite having all material placed before them, appears to have given me no justice or protection...”

The complainant said her family is vulnerable to “ongoing reprisals and attack”. She said that the panel did not allow her lawyer or support person to be present during proceedings. It also did not accede to her request to lay down the procedure that it would be following or record the proceedings, she added.

“Today, my worst fears have come true, and all hope of justice and redress from the committee have been shattered,” she said. “In fact the committee has announced that I will not even be provided a copy of the Report, and so I have no way of comprehending the reasons and basis for the summary dismissal of my Complaint of sexual harassment and victimisation.”

The complainant said she will now consult her lawyer and determine the future course of action.

In April, the complainant had written an affidavit to 22 Supreme Court judges calling for an inquiry into the actions of Gogoi, who she said not only harassed her but was responsible for subsequent victimisation, which led to her and other members of her family losing their government jobs, as well as criminal cases being filed against them. However, on April 30, she withdrew from the inquiry as she had not been allowed to have a lawyer present and was not informed about the procedure that would be followed.