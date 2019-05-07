The Election Commission on Monday stopped the screening of a short film featuring Bharatiya Janata Party leader and terror accused Pragya Singh Thakur in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal , according to PTI. Thakur is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

The film, titled Bhagwa Aatankwad Bhramjaal, is based on the Samjhauta Express, Malegaon, Ajmer Dargah and Mecca Masjid blasts. It was screened for journalists in Bhopal by a social organisation called the Bharat Vichar Manch. The film contends that Thakur and other “Hindu personalities” were held on “cooked up” terror charges by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

Inspector Manish Rai said a team of Election Commission officials and personnel from the MP Nagar police station stopped the screening midway after the Congress lodged a complaint. The poll body had initially given the group permission to screen the film.

A member of the Bharat Vichar Manch, who identified himself as Captain Vikas Pandey, said the organisation was not affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He said the film’s producer, Rajiv Pandey, wanted to launch the short film from Madhya Pradesh. Rajiv Pandey said the film would be uploaded on YouTube soon.

“They are free to show the short film after May 12, when the election for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat gets over,” said Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta. “We lodged a Model Code of Conduct violation with the EC and it promptly took action.”

Gupta said the poll body delayed the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the “same yardstick should apply to Pragya Thakur as well”.

Thakur has been widely criticised for her polarising statements. She was barred by the Election Commission from campaigning for 72 hours last week.