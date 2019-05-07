Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday arrested seven people, including three Chinese from Rawalpindi city for alleged involvement in human trafficking. At least 13 Chinese have been arrested so far in the case, The Express Tribune reported.

Eight of the accused Chinese were arrested on Monday, Dawn reported. FIA Lahore Deputy Director Jamil Ahmad Khan Meo identified the suspects as Wang Hao, Shui Sheli, Wang Yezho, Chang Shel Roy, Pan Khowajay, Wang Bao, Zoathi and Ken Dis. The trafficking was carried out with the help of local agents, Meo added.

“On Monday, we have arrested seven Chinese men and a Chinese woman for their alleged involvement in trafficking of Pakistani girls to China for the purpose of prostitution,” FIA Punjab Director Tariq Rustam told PTI. Two other suspects were arrested last week while attending a marriage ceremony in Faisalabad.

Rustam said the gang’s leader, identified as “Candice” has also been arrested. He had been living near Lahore airport for the past year, the officer added.

“The girls were moved to the rented houses acquired by the Chinese in Lahore where they were taught Chinese language before they leaving for China after completion of their marriage related documents,” Rustam said. “We are collecting the data of the girls trafficked to China during the last couple of years. Their number may run into hundreds.”