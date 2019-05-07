Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol said on Tuesday that he has no idea about the Indian Air Force conducting strikes in Balakot area of Pakistan. Deol is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

The strikes were conducted on February 26 in response to the attack on a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force soldiers in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir 12 days prior. At least 40 soldiers were killed in the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have used the example of the Balakot strikes during campaigning to defend the government’s record on national security. The BJP has attacked Opposition parties for asking for evidence of the strikes.

“In the last five years, Modiji has done a lot of good work,” Deol told NDTV while campaigning in Gurdaspur. “I want him to continue with this good work... after all to keep the nation together and take it forward we need a good leader.”

Asked if the strikes in Balakot will help keep India together, Deol said: “What strikes? I don’t know anything about these things. I only want to win and serve the country.”

“I have not come to encash anything,” Deol said when asked if he was relying on his popularity or a “Modi wave” to win the Gurdaspur seat. “I have come here to serve the country. If I win, I will serve the people. People often say that politicians do not do any work. I said to myself, let me see why they cannot work. If the intentions are good, everything is possible.”

Polling will be held in Gurdaspur on May 19, the seventh and last phase of the polls. Results for all seven phases will be declared on May 23.