At least three people were killed on Wednesday after an explosion near a Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s Lahore city, Dawn reported.

At least 15 people were injured in the explosion, which took place near Gate 2 of Data Darbar. Eight of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated at the Mayo Hospital.

The police force in the area was the target of the blast, a report in The Express Tribune said. The injured include several police personnel. Security forces have been deployed in the area and a rescue operation is under way.

Data Darbar is one of the largest shrines in South Asia, Reuters reported, quoting Punjab province police spokesperson Nayab Haider. In 2010, more than 40 people were killed in a suicide blast at the shrine.