West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running a fascist government, and compared her campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party to the 1942 Quit India movement against British rule.

“Someone has to bell the cat,” Banerjee said at a rally in Debra town. “In 1942, Quit India movement was launched against the British, now we are fighting to oust a fascist Modi from power.

The Trinamool Congress chief claimed that if Modi returns to power, he will destroy the constitutional fabric of India and there will be no elections in the future. “There will be no freedom or democracy in the country if Modi is voted to power again,” she said. “It is time we show the door to Modi and the BJP.”

The chief minister said there is an “Emergency-like situation” in the country. “Nobody can speak out in public as they are scared of him,” she claimed. “Stop this fascism and terror.”

The BJP will get zero seats in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, Banerjee asserted. “We want leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Bose, [Babasaheb] Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad and Swami Vivekananda,” she said. “They [BJP] however, talk about Nathuram Godse [Gandhi’s assassin] and not of Gandhiji.”

Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Polling for 42 seats in West Bengal is being held in all phases. The results will be declared on May 23.