Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the elections based on the promises he had made to the youth of the country.

“Fight the last two phases of Lok Sabha elections on demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax, crime against women and those false promises which you made to the nation’s youth,” Gandhi said at a rally in New Delhi.

GS Smt. @priyankagandhi gave Modi the ultimate challenge.



"Fight the last two phases of Lok Sabha elections on demonetisation, GST, crime against women & those false promises which you made to the nation's youth." pic.twitter.com/GUNcWkDM0f — Congress (@INCIndia) May 8, 2019

Gandhi was campaigning for Northeast Delhi Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the national Capital’s Seelampur area.

Gandhi also claimed that she knows Delhi better than Modi. “Modi came to Delhi five years ago,” she told the audience, standing on top of a minibus. “I was born in Delhi. For 46 years, I have been to every nook and corner of Delhi.”

“You remain confined in your residence on Race Course Road,” she said, referring to Modi. “How do you know what the people of Delhi want?”

The Congress has attacked Modi for claiming that while former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was called “Mr Clean”, he died as “Corrupt No 1”. The prime minister had on Tuesday challenged the Congress to fight the elections in Rajiv Gandhi’s name.

Gandhi said Modi has failed to protect soldiers, youth and women, PTI reported. “You have to vote and strengthen yourself,” she told the crowd. “He [Modi] is destroying all institutions and they [BJP] are playing politics in name of religion. Delhi is the heart of the nation. Raise your voice.”

The Congress leader, who also campaigned for boxer Vijender Singh, a candidate from South Delhi, attacked the BJP for its criticism of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, NDTV reported. “Their situation is like those children who don’t do their homework and come to school,” she said. “When the teacher asks them they say, what can I do, Nehru took my work and hid it. What can I do, Indira Gandhi made paper planes out of my homework.”

Arvind Kejriwal says Priyanka Gandhi is ‘wasting her time’

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Priyanka Gandhi is “wasting her time” campaigning in the city, PTI reported. “She is wasting her time in the national Capital, why doesn’t she campaign in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh?” he said at a press conference. “She’s doing rallies in Uttar Pradesh against Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, she’s doing rallies in Delhi against the AAP.”

He claimed Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi are not campaigning in states where the Congress is in a direct contest with the BJP. The Congress and AAP called off negotiations for an alliance earlier this month.

Lok Sabha elections for all seven seats in Delhi will be held on May 12. The BJP had won all seats in 2014.