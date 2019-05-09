The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed plea objecting to the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to release seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, reported PTI. The plea was filed by families of those killed along with the former prime minister in 1991.

In 2014, the Tamil Nadu government had decided on the early release of the seven convicts. Dismissing the families’ pleas, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, “All aspects were covered in the earlier constitution bench verdict in the case and therefore nothing survives in the case”.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. The seven convicts in the case are AG Perarivalan, V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini Sriharan.