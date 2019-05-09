Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister had seen no real work and was marked by “rhetoric, foreign trips and speeches”.

Kejriwal’s comment came a day after Modi said the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to deliver on its promises and tarnished the image of the common people.

Addressing his first rally in Delhi on Wednesday, Modi said, “Nakampanthis (non-performance) vitiated the image of an aam aadmi.” He alleged that this non-performance “created anarchy and betrayed the people of the country”.

In his rebuttal, Kejriwal tweeted that his government had addressed issues related to education, health, water and electricity. “Modi has done nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and speeches and that is the reason he is seeking votes in the name of fake nationalism,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal said Modi should first answer three questions that people of Delhi have for him. “Why didn’t the BJP pass an ordinance and stop sealing in Delhi?” he asked. “In 2014, PM Narendra Modi promised full statehood for Delhi. Why did the BJP not grant full statehood? Why is Imran Khan endorsing Narendra Modi?”

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had last month said that there would be a better chance of talks with India if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the Lok Sabha elections.