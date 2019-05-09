Venezuelan intelligence agents arrested Opposition leader Juan Guaido’s congressional deputy Edgar Zambrano on Wednesday, using a tow truck to drag away his vehicle while he was still inside, Reuters reported. This is the the first arrest of a legislator since Guaido tried to spark a military uprising last week to bring down President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The United States warned the Maduro government of “consequences” if Zambrano is not released, while Guaido said on Twitter that “the regime has kidnapped the first vice president”.

The US government’s Venezuelan embassy, based in Washington, said Zambrano’s “arbitrary detention” was “illegal and inexcusable.”

“Maduro and his accomplices are those directly responsible for Zambrano’s security,” the embassy tweeted. “If he is not immediately freed, there will be consequences.”

Last week, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had told Venezuelans to effect a transition in the country’s government. In a video posted on Twitter, he had said the United States “stands firmly with you in your quest for freedom and democracy”. He had also urged more countries to join the coalition supporting Guaido.

Pompeo’s statement was issued soon after Guaido urged the military to rise up against Maduro. “Peacefully, civically...we are going to deliver a simple document, a proclamation to the Armed Forces to listen to the Venezuelan call, that a rapid transition is possible to produce free elections,” the Opposition leader had said at a press conference.

Guaido had assumed the presidency in January, claiming that Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was fraudulent. Maduro does not recognise the Opposition-led National Assembly led by Guaido. On January 23, Maduro cut diplomatic ties with the US, giving American diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave the country. However, he later reversed the order.