Delhi’s BJP East candidate Gautam Gambhir sent defamation notices to AAP leaders Atishi Marlena, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for claiming that he had distributed a pamphlet containing “obscene and derogatory” remarks against Marlena.
The Election Commission gave Congress President Rahul Gandhi time till May 10 to respond to its notice on his speech at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on April 23.
9.30 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hails his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee as “Bengal tigress” and claims she would act as a kingmaker in the formation of the next government at the Centre. “We want to save democracy, protect our nation and save our democratic institutions,” Naidu says.
9 am: Gautam Gambhir, Delihi’s BJP East candidate, sends a defamation notice to his rival AAP’s Atishi Marlena for alleging that he had distributed a pamphlet containing “obscene and derogatory” remarks against her, News18 reports. He also sends notices to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.
In his notice, Gambhir demands apology from the three AAP leaders and withdraw statements or face legal action.
8.54 am: The man who slapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow last week says he regretted the attack. “I do not know why and how it happened that day. When I was behind bars; I regretted what I did that day,” says Suresh, according to ANI.
He clarifies that he is not associated with any political party. “Nobody asked me to do this. Police did not misbehave with me. They only said what I did was wrong,” he adds.
8.48 am: The Election Commission gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi time till May 10 to respond to its notice on his speech at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on April 23, The Hindu reports. The Election Commission had sent Gandhi the notice on May 1 with a 48-hour deadline.
8.45 am: Here are the day’s top updates:
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove his allegations that Trinamool Congress candidates were involved with the coal mafia or do 100 sit-ups.
- The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of circulating a derogatory pamphlet about its East Delhi election candidate Atishi Marlena. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Marlena alleged that her rival from the BJP, Gautam Gambhir, was circulating it.
- The Congress refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that Rajiv Gandhi had used the warship INS Viraat to go on a vacation with his family when he was the prime minister.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of insulting the Constitution by refusing to accept him as the country’s prime minister.
- The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking to debar Congress President Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha elections on grounds that he holds a British citizenship
- The Election Commission of India dismissed reports that nearly 20 lakh Electronic Voting Machines have gone missing in a 25-year period.