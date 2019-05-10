Fast food chain McDonald’s on Thursday said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, buying out Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd from their joint venture for an undisclosed amount, reported PTI. The company also announced that Robert Hunghanfoo will be the head of CPRL with immediate effect.

With this ended a five-year-long dispute between the fast food chain and Bakshi’s Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd. CPRL was a 50:50 joint venture between Bakshi and McDonald’s India unit. It operated 169 McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

After the agreement, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd is now wholly owned by McDonald’s India Pvt Ltd and its affiliate McDonald’s Global Markets LLC. As part of the agreement, the latter has acquired 50% voting equity shares in CPRL.

“Accomplishing a mutually agreed settlement in this matter means that our customers can now look forward to a reinvigorated, consistent and uniquely McDonald’s experience when they visit us,” said Hunghanfoo.

Barry Sum, director of corporate relations for Asia at McDonald’s, told Mint that McDonald’s India will review its outlets in North and East India over next one-two weeks. The restaurants will remain shut during this period. “We will see if any remedial action is necessary at these outlets,” Sum said.

Ron Christianson, the McDonald’s Global Head of Corporate Relations, International Developmental, Licensee Markets, said that the company is looking for a partner to run the operation in North and East India. “We are still actively progressing the search for an ideal partner for North and East India,” he said. “That process is still ongoing but certainly rest assured once we do, the ownership will transition to whoever the individual is.”

The joint venture between McDonald’s and CPRL first hit a roadblock when Bakshi was ousted in 2013 after McDonald’s voted against his re-election as managing director. Bakshi challenged his removal in the company law tribunal and was reinstated in the post in July 2017.

On August 21, 2017, McDonald’s India cancelled its license agreement with CPRL, accusing it of “materially breach[ing] terms” of franchise agreements.

In his contempt plea filed within a month, Bakshi alleged that the cancellation of the agreement was against an order by the National Company of Law Tribunal in July 2017, which had asked McDonald’s to not interfere in the functioning of outlets run by CPRL. Following this, the NCLT issued McDonald’s a show-cause notice.

McDonald’s India then moved the Delhi High Court against the show-cause notice. The high court ordered a stay on the notice in November. In January 2018, the court dismissed McDonald’s India’s appeal, paving the way for NCLT to restart hearing in the matter.