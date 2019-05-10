Four men allegedly raped a woman and attacked her male friend in Lingambudhi area in Mysuru city of Karnataka on Wednesday night. A case has been registered and the police have formed special teams to arrest the accused, The Hindu reported.

The woman works at a lodging facility as an assistant, The News Minute reported. She had set out with the lodge’s front desk manager on Wednesday night to return some money she had borrowed from a person in Lingambudhi, the police said.

On the way, the man parked his scooter on the road as he wanted to urinate. “According to the statement given by the man, there were four men who had parked their car in the dilapidated area and they seemed to be drunk,” Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said, according to The News Minute.

The accused then alighted, got into an argument with the duo and attacked the man. They dropped a large stone on his right leg, causing a fracture, police said. He also suffered a head injury.

The accused then allegedly gangraped the woman and fled. Residents living nearby heard the duo’s cries for help and took them to KR Hospital in Mysuru. They also alerted the police.

The woman is in a critical condition. “We are checking CCTV footage and pursuing all lines of inquiry to catch the culprits soon,” Singh said.