The Supreme Court of India on Friday notified vacation benches which will hear cases during the court’s summer break. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will be part of the vacation bench from May 25 to May 30, Bar and Bench reported.

The Supreme Court will close for summer vacations on May 13 and will reopen on July 1.

Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna will be part of the bench from May 13 to May 20. From May 21 to May 24, Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah will take their place. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice MR Shah will be part of the bench from May 25 to May 30.

From May 31 to June 2, Justices L Nageswara Rao and MR Shah will be part of the bench. Justice MR Shah will remain on the bench, with Justice Indu Malhotr till June 5. Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi will hear cases from June 6 to June 13.

The Supreme Court will notify the vacation benches for the June 14 to June 30 period later.

It is probable that the Gogoi, who begins his tenure on the vacation bench just two days after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results, will hear disputes over government formation, Live Law reported. The portal said it is rare for a chief justice to preside over a vacation bench.