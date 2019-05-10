Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President BS Yeddyurappa on Friday said 20 Congress legislators were disgruntled with their party’s coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular) that is in power in the state, PTI reported. “They might take any decision at any time,” Yeddyurappa told reporters in the city of Hubballi. “Let us wait and see.”

“It is clear that nothing is right between the Congress and the JD(S),” Yeddyurappa said, expressing confidence that his party will win the Kundgol and Chincholi Assembly bye-polls to take the party’s tally to 106 seats. The former chief minister claimed his party also had the support of three independent and smaller party legislators.

The BJP leader also criticised Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s drought management programme. “The state government is brain dead in a way,” he said. “At a time when people are suffering from drought and are migrating, when there is scarcity of drinking water, Kumaraswamy and his father [HD Deve Gowda] are going to a resort.”

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the 224-seat Assembly, the Congress 77, and the JD(S) 37. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s one candidate and an independent support the ruling coalition. The Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party and the Speaker account for the other two seats.