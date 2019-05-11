The Election Commission on Friday sent a notice to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sidhu has 24 hours to respond. The commission said it had prima facie found that Sidhu had violated the code of conduct.

While campaigning in Bhopal on April 29, Sidhu had called Modi “rashtradohi” or traitor/betrayer, and had reportedly accused him of making money in the Rafale jet deal, PTI reported. He also claimed Modi had allowed the rich to escape the country after stealing from nationalised banks. He also accused the prime minister of doing politics over the deaths of soldiers.

Sidhu was sent an Election Commission notice earlier this month for another attack on Modi, and was in April banned from campaigning for 72 hours for warning the Muslim community in Bihar against dividing their vote.