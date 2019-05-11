Aam Aadmi Party candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar on Saturday held a press conference to refute allegations made by his son that he had paid money for a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi Police tried to stop Jakhar’s press conference, saying it was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, PTI reported. But since he went ahead with the meet, the police informed the Election Commission.

Uday Jakhar had claimed earlier on Saturday that his father paid Rs 6 crore to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Gopal Rai in exchange for the West Delhi ticket. “He joined politics in January and prior to that, he had no experience in the political arena,” Uday Jakhar said. “I have credible evidence that he gave Rs 6 crore to fight from this ticket,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Uday Jakhar claimed that his father had tried to bail out former Congress leader and 1984 anti-Sikh violence accused Sajjan Kumar. “He refused to give me money for my education and said that he would use it for his political endeavours,” Uday Jakhar said. “He was ready to use that money to give bail to Yashpal Singh and Sajjan Kumar, accused and convicts in 1984 anti-Sikh riots...He personally told me this.”

Balbir Singh Jakhar refuted his son’s allegation and said he never discussed anything regarding his candidature with his son. “I speak to him [Uday] very rarely,” ANI quoted Balbir Singh Jakhar as saying.

Balbir Singh Jakhar said he and his wife divorced in 2009 and his wife was granted custody of their son. Jakhar said his son has lived with his mother since he was born.

All seven constituencies in Delhi will vote on Sunday. The “silence period” in the national Capital began at 6 pm on Friday. The “silence period” is observed 48 hours before conclusion of polling in a particular constituency, and, according to Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, election matter by means of “cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus” is prohibited. Section 126 does not apply to print media.

The AAP alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party candidates too were holding press conferences and asked “why the same rules do not apply to all parties”. The AAP said it had covered its party symbol and made no appeal to voters. The party added that the police should have brought an official order from the Election Commission that the press conference cannot take place.