Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, said the police. The gunfight took place in Hind Sita Pora area of the district.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following specific information about the presence of militants in the area, PTI reported, quoting an Army official. A gunfight began when the militants allegedly opened fire during the search operations.

A huge quantity of weapons and other materials have been recovered from the encounter site, the official said. Police said the identities and affiliations of the militants are being ascertained.

More details are awaited.