Yogesh Chander Deveshwar, one of India’s longest-serving top executives and the chairman of conglomerate ITC, died in Delhi on Saturday morning after a brief illness. He was 72 years old.

ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri in a statement said that Deveshwar had “passionately championed the cause for sustainable and inclusive growth as well as the transformative role businesses could play in creating larger societal value”.

Deveshwar is survived by his wife and two children.

Yogi or YCD, as he was known among his friends and peers, headed the diversification of ITC from a cigarettes maker to an FMCG company with interests in hospitality, paper, agri-business, lifestyle retail, packaged foods and personal care, among others. In 2011, he was awarded Padma Bhushan.

Deveshwar, who is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and Harvard Business School, joined ITC in 1968. He became its chief executive and chairman on January 1, 1996. Between 1991 and 1994, he served as the chairman and managing director of Air India.

He stepped down as chief executive in 2017 but remained a non-executive chairman.

Tributes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders tweeted their condolences. Modi mentioned his contributions to the Indian industry and said his efforts helped in making ITC “a professionally-run Indian company with a global footprint”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called him “a giant in the corporate world”. Industrialist Naveen Jindal said, “His demise is a big loss to India Inc and the nation.”

Shri YC Deveshwar made a strong contribution to Indian industry. His efforts helped ITC become a professionally-run Indian company with a global footprint. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the ITC group in this hour of grief. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2019

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Padma Bhushan Shri YC Deveshwar. India's longest-serving CEO at the time of his death, he spearheaded the FMCG revolution through his unwavering commitment & stewardship. An acquaintance for long, my prayers are with his friends and family. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) May 11, 2019

Saddened at the passing away of Y C Deveshwar Ji. He was a giant in the corporate world. I have many memories of him as a distinguished captain of industry. Condolences to his family, his colleagues and his admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 11, 2019

Deeply saddened by the news of passing away of Shri YC Deveshwar. His demise is a big loss to India Inc and the nation. He was an inspirational man and I admired him greatly. Will miss him…. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti🙏https://t.co/RhiKH9RT6P — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) May 11, 2019

Saddened to hear about the demise of one of India’s finest business stalwarts; Chairman of ITC Group Sri YC Deveshwar Ji



Enjoyed interacting with him in my former role as Industries Minister. He was a strong proponent of building Indian brands with global outlook. RIP sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QZ9LU2FGKi — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 11, 2019