Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday claimed that it was “very clear” that the Bharatiya Janata Party was facing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. Gandhi, who spoke to the media after casting her vote in New Delhi, said people were “angry and distressed”.

“[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things,” Gandhi said. “And, now, they [people] will express their anger against this government through voting.” The Congress leader claimed to have witnessed this trend in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi said that unlike Modi, the Congress speaks about real problems. Modi has not even responded to party President Rahul Gandhi’s challenge for a public debate, she added. The Congress leader said that Modi does not talk about the Rs 15 lakh he had promised to deposit in every bank account after the 2014 elections, or the two crore jobs he had vowed to create.

However, she refused to say how many seats the Congress will win, nationally or in Delhi, The New Indian Express reported. Asked about the BJP continuously targeting her family, the Congress leader said her mentor had once told her how Buddha had shown calmness while facing detractors.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi told reporters after casting his vote in Delhi that “love will win”, Hindustan Times reported. He said unemployment was the biggest matter for voters. The Congress chief added that the other important election matters were farm distress, demonetisation and the Rafale deal.

“Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win,” the Congress president added. Voting for the sixth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections is under way in six states and Delhi. The results will be declared on May 23.