The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Centre’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict which had quashed the cadre allocation of Indian Administrative Services and Indian Police Service officers of the 2018 batch, PTI reported. The court will take up the matter on May 17

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the High Court had asked the Centre to redo the entire exercise of cadre allocation. Mehta informed the court that candidates have already undergone training and were slated to join their respective cadres from May 10.

The matter was listed for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna.

The Delhi High Court had quashed the cadre allocation for IAS and IPS officers of the 2018 batch on May 6. The officers had filed four petitions before the High Court challenging the Centre’s notification allocating cadres to candidates of the Indian Police Service on the basis of the results of the Civil Services Examination, 2017.

The officers claimed candidates who ranked higher in the 2017 exam were denied allocation to cadres for which they had given preferences while those who ranked lower were allocated cadres according to their choice.