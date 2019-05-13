West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the electorate in the state not to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported. Banerjee, who spoke at an election rally in Namkahana village in the state’s South 24 Parganas district, alleged Modi will destroy the country if the BJP comes back to power.

The Trinamool Congress president claimed Modi did nothing for the country during his stint as prime minister. “If you choose the ‘chowkidar’ as Prime Minister, the country will be destroyed by him,” Banerjee said. “The voters can oust him by not giving a single vote to BJP.”

She also asked voters not to vote for the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), claiming it would strenghthen the Bharatiya Janata Party. “There is nothing to get afraid of of BJP,” she added.

Banerjee also accused the saffron party of killing and lynching minorities, Advisasis and journalists.

The West Bengal chief minister alleged Modi killed “three crore jobs in the country” when he demonetised the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in 2016. Banerjee cited the increase in fuel prices of petrol, gas and diesel over the last five years to elaborate on her criticism of the BJP.

Banerjee said the BJP had failed to fulfill its promise to construct the Tajpur port, and vowed to develop a deep sea port at the site. “We have also decided to mobilise Rs 1,000 crore in the next three to four years to build a bridge over Muriganga river in Gangasagar,” she added.

The Trinamool Congress leader claimed her government had reduced unemployment in the state by 40%.