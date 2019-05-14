Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed Congress President Rahul Gandhi was pretending in his rebuke for party leader Sam Pitroda’s remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. Modi was speaking at an election rally in Bathinda.

The prime minister’s statement was a reaction to Gandhi’s second admonishment against Pitroda, the chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress. “Naamdaar [dynast], you pretended to scold your mentor for what?” Modi said. “Because he publicly said what had always been in Congress’ heart? It is you who should be ashamed.”

Gandhi had said that Pitroda should be ashamed of the remark.

On May 9, Pitroda had said “hua to hua [it happened, so what?]” when a reporter asked him about the violence against Sikhs in 1984 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. He apologised the following day, and said his remark had been misrepresented and “blown out of proportion”.

On May 11, Gandhi rebuked Pitroda and wrote in a Facebook post that his comment was “absolutely and completely out of line and is not appreciated”. Gandhi, on Monday, said Pitroda should issue a public apology and described the 1984 violence as a needless tragedy.

On Monday, the prime minister said the victims of the violence have still not received justice. “The Congress made those accused of serious crimes Union ministers, gave them major responsibilities in the party,” he added.

The Congress appointed a person accused of being involved in the violence the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Modi alleged. He was referring to Kamal Nath, who has been absolved of allegations of leading attacks on Sikhs and was appointed the state’s chief minister in December.