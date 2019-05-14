Pakistan on Monday condemned the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir and described it as a “humanitarian nightmare”. The alleged rape of the child in Sumbal on May 8 led to protests and violent clashes with security personnel in the area over the last few days.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted that the “horrific” rape is “another brutal reminder of humanitarian nightmare in IOK [Jammu and Kashmir]”. “Fresh reports of pellet gun firing on protestors, yet another reflection of continued Indian atrocities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday ordered the Special Investigation Team to complete its inquiry on a priority basis, ANI reported. Malik directed the Kashmir divisional commissioner and Inspector General of Police to personally monitor the investigation.

The governor has also urged the public to “maintain peace and mutual brotherhood”, Greater Kashmir reported.

On Monday, Bandipora Chief Judicial Magistrate Raja Mohammad Tasleem ordered the investigators to submit a status report and a case diary on May 14, Greater Kashmir reported.

The alleged incident took place on May 8. The accused allegedly lured the child with candy, abducted her and then raped her. “We found her in a nearby area and informed the local police,” a family member had told The Indian Express.

The accused was produced before the court and sent to police remand, Bandipora Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik had said.

Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan told Hindustan Times that a fast-track probe investigation was underway. “I am personally monitoring the inquiry and will be concluded very soon,” Khan had said.