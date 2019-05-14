Legendary Hollywood actor and singer Doris Day died of pneumonia at her home in Carmel Valley in California on Monday. She was 97.

“Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death,” the Doris Day Animal Foundation said in a statement on Monday. “She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed.”

With heavy hearts, we share the news that Doris Day passed away peacefully this morning at her home in Carmel, Calif. She was 97. More info: https://t.co/P1UuOhL69m pic.twitter.com/JDQf4XaG8I — DDAF (@DDAF_org) May 13, 2019

Day was famed for her “wholesome, girl-next-door appeal” in several box office hits. During her three decades of work in film, she sang and danced, as well as acted. “Her 39 films – many still incredibly popular and shown frequently today – stand as a testament to her talent,” the statement said. Though she never won an Oscar, she was nominated once, in 1960 for Pillow Talk. She won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2008.

She was born on April 3, 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Though she initially wanted to become a dancer, she had to abandon the dream after an accident, according to BBC. She began her professional singing career at 15, and had her first hit, Sentimental Journey. That and Que Sera Sera were her biggest singing hits. She was also known for films such as That Touch of Mink, Young at Heart and Love Me or Leave Me.

Flowers are pictured by the star of actor Doris Day on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on May 13. | Credit: Reuters

Since the 1970s, Day focused her energies on the Doris Day Animal Foundation.

She wished to have no funeral or memorial service and no grave marker, the foundation said in its statement.

Here are some reactions from her co-workers and celebrities on Twitter:

For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, “Que sera sera,” but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2019

Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World’s Sweetheart and beloved by all. ❤️ Que Será, Será!😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 13, 2019

Once I had a secret love

That lived within the heart of me

All too soon my secret love

Became impatient to be free



I will miss you Doris Day , my first secret love — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) May 13, 2019

We’ve lost another great Hollywood talent. Take a minute to appreciate the legendary Doris Day: https://t.co/72ssvivryz — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 13, 2019

Goodbye Doris Day, there was only one of you! I have always loved your voice and the beautiful songs you made eternal. RIP. Hollywood actress and singer, dies aged 97 https://t.co/91iCHCO6Y2 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) May 13, 2019

The one, the only, the woman who inspired so much of what I do... Doris Day I love you, my calamity Jane. An iconic woman who I was hugely honoured to meet and share precious moments with. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/brkli7fKYE — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) May 13, 2019