Three teacher representatives from the governing body of St Stephen’s College in Delhi on Monday opposed the management’s decision to include a member of the facility’s supreme council in its admissions interview panel. The supreme council comprises six members of the Church of North India.

Nandita Narain, NP Ashley and Abhishek Singh “condemned the illegal and unacademic decision” and demanded that the management revoke its unilateral decision. A statement from the three teachers said principal John Varghese had made the “shocking announcement” at the Staff Council meeting.

The teacher representatives claimed that the decision violated the college constitution. “The Supreme Council of the College shall have no jurisdiction over the administration of the College,” the three teachers cited from the constitution, while claiming that they had the support of almost all the permanent teachers present at the meeting where the decision was announced.

The teachers claimed the inclusion of a non-academic member will “compromise the academic integrity of our admissions process”.

“There is a clear conflict of interest in the Principal bringing in another member of the Supreme Council into the interview panel for admissions, as it is the Supreme Council that selects the Principal, and will also take a decision about the renewal of his appointment for another term of five years,” they said.