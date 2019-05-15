Congress member Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court asking that Rs 10 crore he had deposited in order to travel abroad be refunded. Chidambaram is currently being investigated in the Aircel-Maxis and INX media cases.

The vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna, however, said the matter was not urgent and directed Chidambaram to bring it up later in front of the chief justice. The plea is likely to be heard in July.

The court had granted Chidambaram permission to travel abroad in January and May and ordered him to pay a Rs 10-crore deposit each time. His counsel told the top court that since Chidambaram had returned after his first trip, the money should be returned to him.

“I [Chidambaram] am paying interest on it [Rs 10 crore],” PTI quoted his lawyer as saying. “I have returned to India. The registry is saying that you give us a formal order of the court and then we will return the money.”

Investigators had opposed Chidambaram’s request to travel abroad, saying he was not cooperating in the probe.

Chidambaram and his father former Union minister P Chidambaram have been granted interim protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case up to May 30.

Karti Chidambaram contested the Lok Sabha elections from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.