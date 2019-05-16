A 23-year-old man who was injured during a protest against the rape of a three-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir died on Wednesday at a hospital in Srinagar, PTI reported quoting the police.

Protests against the alleged rape had erupted in several parts of the Kashmir Valley on Sunday and Monday, with shops shutting down and students taking to the streets. Nearly 45 security personnel and seven civilians were injured in the clashes in Pattan area of Baramulla on Monday when protestors blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

The youth who succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday was identified as Ashar Dar. He had received head injuries during the protests, an unidentified doctor at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences told the Greater Kashmir.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed in Pattan and other areas of Baramulla and Bandipora districts on Thursday to maintain law and order following the youth’s death.

The alleged rape incident took place on May 8. The accused allegedly lured the child with candy, abducted her and then raped her. The accused has been produced before the court and sent to police remand.