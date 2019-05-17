Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday lashed out at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging that the Congress leader recently offered namaz in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and then visited a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district in the midst of the Lok Sabha election campaign, PTI reported.

“The Congress was so flustered in Amethi that its general secretary, after offering namaz for votes there, now visited the revered Mahakal temple in Ujjain district,” Irani said at an election meeting in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district.

Vadra had visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Monday before beginning her campaign in the state for the last round of elections on May 19. She had also attended a roadshow in the district.

Irani contested the Lok Sabha elections against Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. In the 2014 General Elections, the Union minister had lost to Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

Irani accused the Congress president of lying to farmers. “Before last year’s MP [Madhya Pradesh] Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi had promised loan waiver to farmers, but after his party came to power in the state he has betrayed them,” the minister said. “Now he is saying that he does not have a magic wand.”

Gandhi, however, has maintained that the Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have fulfilled their promise of farm loan waiver.