The Enforcement Directorate on Friday provisionally attached assets of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is currently in jail for the teachers’ recruitment scam, IANS reported. Chautala is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED for disproportionate assets worth Rs 6.09 crore.

The assets that were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, comprises land and a farmhouse located in New Delhi, worth nearly Rs 2 crore. The ED had earlier seized Chautala’s properties worth Rs 4.15 crore.

The investigation was launched after a first information report was filed by the CBI against Chautala and his sons Abhay Chautala and Ajay Chautala. “The CBI investigation revealed that Om Prakash Chautala acquired assets disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs 6 crore between May 24, 1993, and May 31, 2006,” the agency said, according to IANS.

The Enforcement Directorate said the investigation also revealed that Abhay and Ajay Chautala also possessed assets worth Rs 119.69 crore and Rs 27.74 crore that were disproportionate to their known source of income. The agency had also seized Om Prakash Chautala’s assets worth Rs 46 lakh that was confirmed by the adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Properties to the tune of Rs 3.68 crore were also seized in April.

The CBI found that Om Prakash Chautala had acquired properties in the national Capital, Panchkula, and erected a house in Haryana’s Sirsa from the money he received from unknown sources, Hindustan Times reported. The agency said that the 84-year-old has also publicly projected several tainted properties as untainted and had revealed their existence in the affidavit submitted to the returning officer during Haryana’s state elections in 2005 and 2009.

In November 2018, the Indian National Lok Dal chief had expelled his elder son Ajay Singh Chautala because of “anti-party activities”. Om Prakash Chautala and Ajay Chautala were both convicted in 2013 in the teachers’ recruitment scam and are currently serving 10 years in prison. They were found guilty of illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000.