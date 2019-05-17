Two Indian climbers died on Nepal’s Himalayan mountains and another went missing, PTI reported quoting an unidentified expedition organiser. On Wednesday, two climbers from West Bengal had died near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga.

Indian Army soldier Ravi Thakar, 28, was found dead inside his tent by fellow climbers at Camp IV on Mount Everest early Friday. He suffered from high altitude sickness. Part of an eight-member expedition led by renowned Irish climber Noel Richard Hanna, Thakar made it to the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday morning.

Narayan Singh fell sick and died at Camp IV on Thursday night when he was climbing down from Mount Makalu, world’s fifth highest mountain, said Mira Acharya, a director at Nepal’s Department of Tourism.

Another climber from Kolkata, Dipankar Ghosh, 52, went missing from above Camp IV while returning from the Mount Makalu summit, Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks told PTI. Sherpa said a search team failed to trace him.

Ghosh’s website describes him as “well known amongst the aspirants of mountaineering for his outstanding performance in enumerable successful expeditions.” He has undertaken 47 mountaineering expeditions and also scaled Mount Kanchenjunga, Mount Lhotse, Mount Manaslu and Mount Dhaulagiri among other peaks.

The fate of the Irish climber, Seamus Lawless, who went missing after falling while returning from Everest’s summit, is still not known along with a Chile climber Rodrigo Vivanco. He has been reported missing since Wednesday evening from above Camp IV of the mountain range.

Two trekkers, 48-year-old Biplab Baidya and 46-year-old Kuntal Kanrar, had died due to hypothermia and snowblindness right above Camp IV after they were unable to continue their descent on Wednesday night.

Hundreds of climbers and their guides attempt to scale Himalayan peaks during the popular spring climbing season which begins around March and ends in May.