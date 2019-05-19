Social activist Agnivesh on Saturday said that Narendra Modi’s disapproval of the remarks of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur on Nathuram Godse are insufficient and “lack conviction”. Modi had said on Friday that he would never forgive Thakur for calling Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot.

“Going by what has happened over the last five years and his intriguing tolerance of the intolerable of a like kind from several of his colleagues, this seems more an image-repairing exercise than a genuine expression of disapproval,” Agnivesh said. He added that Thakur would not have made such statements if she knew that it would not endear her to the BJP’s senior leaders.

The social activist said that if Modi wanted to stop Thakur’s loose statements, he would have spoken out when the Hindutva leader said Hemant Karkare, the former Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief, died in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks because she cursed him.

“The fact of the matter is that Hindutva, of which Modi is an ardent votary, is an ideology of violence,” Agnivesh said. “The assassination of the Mahatma was a symbolic assertion of this ideology over the spirit of India.” He alleged that the prime minister has “foisted on India a nationwide outlook of unprecedented intolerance”. Agnivesh said even the Election Commission has been “nakedly partisan” during the Lok Sabha polls.

Agnivesh said that the “wounds” created by the politics of communal polarisation of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will take decades to heal. “It is far more honest for those who believe communal politics to be valid and valuable to assert that Godse, and not Mahatma Gandhi, should be the icon of India,” he said.

“Even as the BJP serves notice on Ms Thakur, the people of India need to serve notice on Shah and Modi,” the social activist added.

Results for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are due on May 23.