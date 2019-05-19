United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said he is in favour of abortion in cases of incest, rape, or threat to the mother’s life. Trump’s remarks came four days after the Alabama Senate passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the United States, banning any termination of pregnancy, except in cases where the mother’s life is threatened.

“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions – Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother – the same position taken by [former US President] Ronald Reagan,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

However, he praised the introduction of 105 new judges to federal courts and two new Supreme Court justices, adding that this has brought a “whole new and positive attitude to Right to Life”. “The Radical Left, with late term abortion [and worse], is imploding on this issue,” Trump said. “We must stick together and Win for Life in 2020 [US presidential polls]. If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear!”

The Republican-led Alabama Senate voted 25-6 to pass the legislation. The House passed the bill earlier this month and will now be sent to Republican Governor Kay Ivey.

The American Civil Liberties Union has promised to file a lawsuit to block the implementation of the legislation. The Supreme Court in the US has a conservative majority at present and some Republicans want to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that recognised women’s right to abortion.

The same week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a “fetal heartbeat” bill that prohibits abortion after a heartbeat is detected in the womb, which happens around six weeks of pregnancy, USA Today reported. On May 17, the state of Missouri passed a law banning abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy. Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio also have such “heartbeat” laws.