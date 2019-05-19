One person was killed in an explosion on Sunday morning near Congress’ MLA Munirathna Naidu’s residence in Vyalikaval, Bengaluru, PTI reported. The area has been cordoned off and police investigations are on.

“A crater has been formed at the place where the explosion took place. A person has been killed,” said Bengaluru police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar. “A blue plastic packet was also found at the spot. Our investigations are on.”

The victim has been identified as Venkatesh Kumar, a 45-year-old man who worked as a laundry man. Kumar was speaking on the phone when the blast took place around 9.15 am. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the explosion occurred in the parking area, but police are yet to ascertain whether it was accidental, Deccan Herald reported.

Munirathna said that it would be wrong to jump to conclusions until forensic reports have been submitted. He also said that he knew Kumar’s family. “Venkatesh is not an outsider, we grew up together. I’m very upset over what happened to him. This breaks my heart,” he told The News Minute. “Let’s not spread rumours about a dead man. Police will calm things down. I have faith in the police and let them investigate.”