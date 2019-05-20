Indian markets surged in early trade on Monday morning after Lok Sabha exit polls on Sunday showed the National Democratic Alliance retaining power with a comfortable majority. The Sensex opened over 700 points higher at 38,701.18, and reached a peak of 38,892.89, or 970.12 points ahead. However, the 31-share index pared some gains and was trading 656.33 points up at 38,587.10 at 9.37 am.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty opened 244.75 points higher, at 11,651.90, and reached 11,694.10 points before declining slightly to trade 215.90 points higher at 11,623.05.

The top stocks on the Sensex in early morning trade were Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra. On the Nifty, the stocks which gained the most were Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement.

Only three stocks – Bajaj Auto, Infosys and HCL Technologies – declined on the Sensex in early morning trade. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the only losers on the Nifty.

The rupee also surged in early morning trade. At 9.46 am, the Indian currency was trading 69 paise higher against the United States dollar at 69.59.

“Most of the exit polls are predicting the continuity of a stable government, which is a positive sign for the markets considering that the overhang of political uncertainty will be out of the way,” Centrum Broking Head of Research (Wealth) Jagannadham Thunuguntla told Mint. “The continuation of policies and reforms is an added comfort.” However, he said that after the election results are announced on May 23, markets will once again focus on the economy and earnings.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Tata Motors are among the key firms which will announce their earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018-’19 on Monday.