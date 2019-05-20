The National Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to actor Vivek Oberoi and asked him to explain a tweet that linked the exit polls to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s private life. The commission’s chairperson Rekha Sharma asked Oberoi to apologise on social media as well as in person to Bachchan, ANI reported.

Oberoi had posted a meme that referred to Bachchan’s family and her past relationships and compared it to the exit polls. “Haha! creative! No politics here....just life,” Oberoi had tweeted. Oberoi, who is playing the role of Narendra Modi in an upcoming biopic on the prime minister, was on the list of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigners in Gujarat.

Sharma said the panel will consider legal action if he does not comply with its demands, ANI reported. “We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately,” Sharma said.

The commission’s notice described Oberoi’s post as insulting and misogynistic. “The post made is extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity of women,” the statement said.

Most exit polls released on Sunday declared that the Narendra Modi-led government would get another term. Some of them predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government would get more than 300 seats, crossing the 272 majority mark in the Lok Sabha.

Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson: We would like him (Vivek Oberoi) to apologise on social media & personally also to the person concerned. If he doesn't do, we will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately. pic.twitter.com/h6st5jgbqQ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019