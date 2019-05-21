Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have filed a case against an unidentified man who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman, who is said to be mentally unstable, PTI reported. The woman’s mother filed the first information report on Monday after they found her two months pregnant.

The accused is on run, a senior officer from Waliv police told The Indian Express.

The man had allegedly raped the woman several times in the last two-and-a-half months at her home in Vasai area. The man used to lure her with biscuits and chocolates when her parents, who are labourers, went out for work.

The woman has not identified the accused yet. “When asked, the victim said she was raped by their neighbour over the past couple of months,” an unidentified officer told The Indian Express.