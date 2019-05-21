Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Tuesday met leaders of National Democratic Alliance allies and ministers to “thank them for their service to the nation”, PTI reported.

The Aabhar Milan of the Union council of ministers was held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. It was attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, JP Nadda and Prakash Javadekar.

Amit Shah hah hosted a dinner for the party’s leaders and its allies at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, ANI reported. Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, Apna Dal representative Anupriya Patel were among those who attended the event. The alliance’s leaders reportedly felicitated Modi.

The events were held ahead of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections on May 23. “I congratulate Team Modi Sarkar for their hard work and remarkable achievements in the last 5 years,” Amit Shah tweeted. “Let us keep this momentum going for a New India under the leadership of PM.”

Delhi: Visuals from Ashoka Hotel where NDA leaders dinner is underway. PM Narendra Modi felicitated by alliance leaders pic.twitter.com/63apZhSGNG — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019