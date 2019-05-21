The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting officials posted at its headquarters in New Delhi from interacting with journalists, PTI reported. Those who violate the rule will face punitive action.

The agency’s Director Sanjay Kumar asked personnel to avoid “unwarranted interaction with the media.” The order applies to the directorate’s investigation unit too. Kumar urged employees to inform the principal special director or himself about any violation of the rule.

The agency said the order was issued after information about ongoing investigations were leaked to the media. “It has been observed that certain information relating to ongoing investigations have been published in the media,” it added. “This information relating to the impending action may jeopardise the interests of ongoing investigations.”

The Enforcement Directorate investigates crimes committed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.