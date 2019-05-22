Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Gopalpora area of Kulgam after receiving credible inputs, an unidentified police spokesman told PTI. “During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said.

In the encounter, two militants were killed and their bodies were recovered from the site.

Police said the identities and affiliations of the militants are being ascertained. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.

They have cautioned citizens not to visit the encounter site until it is sanitised by the bomb disposal team.

Internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure in Kulgam district, IANS reported.