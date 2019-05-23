Assembly elections for all 147 seats in Odisha were held in four phases on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29. The results will be announced on Thursday along with those for the state’s Lok Sabha elections.

The incumbent Biju Janata Dal government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had 117 seats in the outgoing legislature. Patnaik has served four straight terms as the chief minister.

The Congress was the main Opposition, winning 16 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party was placed third with 10 seats.

Having served four straight terms, Patnaik might face anti-incumbency this time. The BJP looks most likely to gain from the Biju Janata Dal’s loss, relegating the Congress to third place.

Exit polls for the Odisha Assembly elections have predicted major gains for the BJP, though none gave the saffron party a realistic chance of forming the government in the state. The Axis-My India poll gave the Biju Janata Dal 89 to 105 seats, while predicting the BJP will win 29 to 43 seats. The Congress is expected to reduce its tally from 16 seats to eight to 12 seats.

Local daily Sambad and its news channel Kanak TV have also conducted a poll for Odisha. The exit poll predicts that the Biju Janata Dal will win 85-95 seats, while the BJP will finish second with 29-34 seats. The Congress will win just 12 to 15 seats.

A poll done by Odisha TV shows that the Biju Janata Dal may secure 74 to 98 seats, and BJP is likely to win 49 to 63 seats. The Congress will finish a poor third with 10-12 seats in this scenario.

Both Patnaik’s party and the BJP have rejected the findings of various opinion polls. BJP state unit president Basant Panda and Union Minister Jual Oram have both claimed that the saffron party will win over 70 seats, India Today reported. They attribute this to a “Modi wave” sweeping the country.

On the other hand, Biju Janata Dal spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP PK Deb said: “We are certain that BJD will secure two-third majority in the Assembly and repeat its last time performance in the Lok Sabha.”