Assembly elections for all 32 seats in Sikkim were held concurrently with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 11. The results will be announced on Thursday along with those of the General Elections.

The incumbent Pawan Kumar Chamling government had won 22 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections. Chamling is the leader of the Sikkim Democratic Front, which is part of the National Democratic Front. On Wednesday, Chamling met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders, the Sikkim Express reported.

Chamling is the longest-serving chief minister of any state since Independence. His party won the Assembly elections in 1994, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. In 2009, the Sikkim Democratic Front had won all 32 Assembly seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to make inroads into the state legislature. On March 14, it forged an alliance with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha. However, the alliance fell apart, reportedly due to disagreement over seat sharing.

Both the Sikkim Democratic Front and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha are contesting all 32 Assembly seats.

The Congress and the Hamro Sikkim Party led by former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia are the two other parties in the fray for the Assembly polls. Bhutia, who floated his party last year after quitting the Trinamool Congress, told Deccan Chronicle in an interview on Wednesday that corruption, high unemployment, alcoholism and drug abuse among the youth were the major problems in the state. He claimed that the Chamling government has done nothing on these fronts in the last 25 years.