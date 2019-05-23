The East could hold the key to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fortunes these elections. This region, which includes West Bengal, Odisha and the seven states of the North East, especially Assam, accounts for 87 Lok Sabha seats.

Poll predictions suggest the Bharatiya Janata Party will make major gains here. But on West Bengal and Odisha, at least, predictions vary by wide margins. Going by the exit polls, the lowest possible BJP tally in Bengal is three to five out of 42 seats, while the highest is 19-22 seats. In Odisha, which has 21 seats, estimates vary between zero to 14 seats for the BJP.

The two states are home to arguably the most powerful Opposition chief ministers. After being swept to power in the assembly elections of 2011, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has held firm sway over West Bengal. Naveen Patnaik and his Biju Janata Dal will be bidding for a fifth term in the Odisha government – the state held simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Can the two leaders halt the BJP juggernaut in the East? Will the BJP build on gains made in the North East? A snapshot of elections over the last decade reflect the saffron party’s steady advance in the region.

In Bengal, the BJP opened its Lok Sabha account for the first time in 2014, winning two seats and 17.02% of the votes. This was a significant mark up of nearly 11% from the previous Lok Sabha polls. In the assembly elections of 2016, it won 10.16% of total votes polled, way behind the Trinamool’s 44.91%, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s 19.75% and the Congress’s 12.25%. But it was still a jump from the 4.06% it won in the assembly elections of 2011.

Over the last couple of years, as localised incidents of communal violence broke out across the West Bengal, the BJP appears to have made creeping gains in the state. The exit polls suggest it is slowly blotting out the Left and the Congress to become the main challenger to the Trinamool. Some predict it will be nearly even with the Trinamool in terms of voteshare. The key question is whether this will translate to seats.

In Odisha, the BJP and the Biju Janata Dal were in an alliance at the state and central level from 1998 to 2008, but split soon after the Kandhamal communal riots. In 2009, the BJP won no seats in the Lok Sabha polls and just six out 147 seats in the assembly polls.

In 2014, it improved its tally to one and 10, respectively. The number of seats won, however, do not quite reflect the party’s vote share. The Biju Janata Dal swept 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats with a 44.8% voteshare while the BJP managed one seat but 21.9% of the voteshare.

This year, Patnaik, 72, has a tough fight on hand. While he still remains popular, his party MLAs face anti-incumbency. The BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah making several visits to the state, to build on the party’s success in the Zilla Parishad elections of 2017.

In the North East, the BJP made its most spectacular gains in Assam. In 2009, it won four out of 14 seats. In 2014, this increased to seven, giving it the highest tally in a state that had traditionally been a Congress bastion. These were matched by rapid gains in vote share – in 2014, it increased by over 19% to clock in 36.5%. Two years later, the BJP swept the assembly elections of 2016, forming its first ever government in Assam.

Last year, however, protests broke out over the Modi government’s proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the BJP’s ally, the Assam Gana Parishad, walked out of the coalition government. But the Bill lapsed and the two parties reunited in March. Ground reports suggest the BJP has largely regained its popularity in Upper Assam constituencies which were the epicentre of the protests.

Other states in the North East

Across the region, the BJP’s success has been buttressed by alliances. In 2014, it did not have significant presence in any state government. Since then, it has formed government in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Tripura. It is part of the ruling alliance in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

In 2014, the BJP and allies got 10 of 24 seats in seven states of the region. This time, safely ensconced in six out of seven state governments, the BJP looks set to improve its tally.

After protests against the Citizenship Bill spread across the North East, several irate regional allies threatened to break rank. But in the event of a good performance by the BJP nationally, the political map of the North East is likely to remain unchanged.